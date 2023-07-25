Poland sets course for Black Hawk helicopter procurement
The Polish Armament Agency (AA) has launched a tender for the procurement of Lockheed Martin S-70i Black Hawk helicopters for the country's army.
The announcement comes weeks after Shephard’s initial report on Poland’s interest in acquiring domestically built Armed Black Hawk helicopters.
The agency did not reveal the number of rotorcraft it is looking to purchase, but a few days earlier, representatives of Polish PZL Mielec, a Lockheed Martin company, said they hoped to sign a contract for 32 helicopters.
The AA mentioned that the Black Hawks will be used by the Air Assault Force. This formation consists of the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Boeing to produce 21 more Apache helicopters for US Army and international customer
Boeing has received a contract modification to produce an additional 21 AH-64E Apache helicopters for the US Army and an international customer, bringing the total to 205.
-
South Korean marines receive final Marineon helicopters
The ROK Marine Corps now has a full complement of indigenously built MUH-1 Marineon helicopters.
-
Honduras abandons helicopter purchase plan but urgent need remains
Honduras has reportedly scrapped its plans to purchase a new fleet of helicopters, causing a decline in capabilities for the country's air force. A future procurement effort may ensue to address this need.
-
Argentina shops for new helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft
While Argentina’s combat aviation fleet remains weak, the armed forces are acquiring new search and rescue (SAR) helicopters and a fixed-wing surveillance aircraft with SAR capabilities.