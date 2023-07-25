Poland sets course for Black Hawk helicopter procurement

The Polish Armament Agency (AA) has launched a tender for the procurement of Lockheed Martin S-70i Black Hawk helicopters for the country's army.

The announcement comes weeks after Shephard’s initial report on Poland’s interest in acquiring domestically built Armed Black Hawk helicopters.

The agency did not reveal the number of rotorcraft it is looking to purchase, but a few days earlier, representatives of Polish PZL Mielec, a Lockheed Martin company, said they hoped to sign a contract for 32 helicopters.

The AA mentioned that the Black Hawks will be used by the Air Assault Force. This formation consists of the