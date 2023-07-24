UK MoD stands firm: ‘No change in New Medium Helicopter numbers’

The UK MoD has reasserted its commitment to the New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme, despite earlier reports claiming that it is planning to reduce the number of platforms to be acquired.

‘There has been no change to the advertised requirement in the New Medium Helicopter (NMH) Contract Notice that was published in May 2022,’ an MoD spokesperson told Shephard in an email on 18 July.

‘Responses have been evaluated to determine a shortlist of suppliers, who were notified in October 2022. The second half of the competition will be launched later this year,’ the spokesperson continued.

Additionally, answering questions