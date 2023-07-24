UK MoD stands firm: ‘No change in New Medium Helicopter numbers’
The UK MoD has reasserted its commitment to the New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme, despite earlier reports claiming that it is planning to reduce the number of platforms to be acquired.
‘There has been no change to the advertised requirement in the New Medium Helicopter (NMH) Contract Notice that was published in May 2022,’ an MoD spokesperson told Shephard in an email on 18 July.
‘Responses have been evaluated to determine a shortlist of suppliers, who were notified in October 2022. The second half of the competition will be launched later this year,’ the spokesperson continued.
Additionally, answering questions
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Boeing to produce 21 more Apache helicopters for US Army and international customer
Boeing has received a contract modification to produce an additional 21 AH-64E Apache helicopters for the US Army and an international customer, bringing the total to 205.
-
South Korean marines receive final Marineon helicopters
The ROK Marine Corps now has a full complement of indigenously built MUH-1 Marineon helicopters.
-
Honduras abandons helicopter purchase plan but urgent need remains
Honduras has reportedly scrapped its plans to purchase a new fleet of helicopters, causing a decline in capabilities for the country's air force. A future procurement effort may ensue to address this need.
-
Argentina shops for new helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft
While Argentina’s combat aviation fleet remains weak, the armed forces are acquiring new search and rescue (SAR) helicopters and a fixed-wing surveillance aircraft with SAR capabilities.