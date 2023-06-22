Paris Air Show: Ukraine to benefit from billion-dollar AMRAAM deal

The award is the largest AMRAAM missile contract to date and the fifth production lot of the aerial missile under the Form, Fit, Function Refresh, also known as F3R, which is refreshing the missile's hardware and allows for software improvements.

The contract covers AIM-120D-3 and C-8 AMRAAM missiles for the US and 18 other customers, including Ukraine.

Ukraine uses AMRAAM missiles in its NASAMS air defence systems supplied by Western allies to bolster its ability to counter Russian missiles, drones and aircraft.

Raytheon Air Power president Paul Ferraro said: ‘We recognise AMRAAM is the most advanced, combat-proven missile, and we