Paris Air Show: Ukraine to benefit from billion-dollar AMRAAM deal
The award is the largest AMRAAM missile contract to date and the fifth production lot of the aerial missile under the Form, Fit, Function Refresh, also known as F3R, which is refreshing the missile's hardware and allows for software improvements.
The contract covers AIM-120D-3 and C-8 AMRAAM missiles for the US and 18 other customers, including Ukraine.
Ukraine uses AMRAAM missiles in its NASAMS air defence systems supplied by Western allies to bolster its ability to counter Russian missiles, drones and aircraft.
Raytheon Air Power president Paul Ferraro said: ‘We recognise AMRAAM is the most advanced, combat-proven missile, and we
Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2023 News news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Paris Air Show 2023 News
-
UK New Medium Helicopter programme next phase to happen ‘relatively quickly’, says Leonardo at Paris Air Show
The lack of clearly defined acquisition targets for the UK New Medium Helicopter programme continues to pose challenges to the timeline of introducing the new rotorcraft into service by 2025.
-
Lockheed calls for ‘forward-looking approach’ on F-35 engine at Paris Air Show
Lockheed Martin emphasises the need for more power and cooling, suggesting a potential requirement for an Adaptive Engine Transition Program (AETP) performance-related improvement, a programme that was recently revived by the House Armed Services Committee.
-
Paris Air Show: Eurofighter confident it can sell up to 200 jets in the next two years
Eurofighter expressed confidence in expanding its customer base and emphasised ongoing negotiations with potential buyers, including Poland, while a deal with Saudi Arabia remains gridlocked.
-
Rebranded as ELT, Elettronica presents cyber and space developments at Paris Air Show
The move is part of the Rome-based firm's Tenet 2030 industrial plan which sees the company taking on an increasingly global and multi-domain dimension – which reflects its participation in the Anglo-Italian-Japanese Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).