Paris Air Show: Ukraine to benefit from billion-dollar AMRAAM deal

22nd June 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in Paris

An F-16 fires an AMRAAM. (Photo: US DoD)

Ukraine will benefit from a new $1.15 billion AMRAAM contract awarded to RTX – the company formerly known as Raytheon - by the US Air Force.

The award is the largest AMRAAM missile contract to date and the fifth production lot of the aerial missile under the Form, Fit, Function Refresh, also known as F3R, which is refreshing the missile's hardware and allows for software improvements.

The contract covers AIM-120D-3 and C-8 AMRAAM missiles for the US and 18 other customers, including Ukraine.

Ukraine uses AMRAAM missiles in its NASAMS air defence systems supplied by Western allies to bolster its ability to counter Russian missiles, drones and aircraft.

Raytheon Air Power president Paul Ferraro said: ‘We recognise AMRAAM is the most advanced, combat-proven missile, and we

Harry Lye

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

