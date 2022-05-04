Logic stacks up against Italian option for Polish MiG-29 replacement

After an unsuccessful attempt to secure second-hand F-16s from the US to facilitate the transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine, Poland has been eyeing Eurofighter Typhoons from Italy as an alternative backfill option.

Back in 2018, when Poland launched the Harpia programme to acquire 32 new multirole fighters, one of the companies to have expressed an interest was Leonardo. The acquisition process was delayed due to funding restrictions and the COVID-19 pandemic, and when Warsaw did eventually select the Lockheed Martin F-35A, it sparked controversy as the deal was not a competitive procurement procedure.

After the US in early March