US blocks Polish MiG-29 fighter jet plan for Ukraine

The US government has turned down a proposal from Poland to transfer Warsaw’s fleet of MiG-29 Fulcrum twin-engine fighter jets to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, denying an urgent request from Ukraine to build up air power capabilities in the face of Russia’s invasion.

‘We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,’ John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said in an 8 March statement.

He added that the prospect of the MiG-29 fighters departing from a US or NATO base in Germany to fly over contested airspace above Ukraine ‘raises serious concerns for the NATO alliance’.

Fleet number estimates vary, but the IISS Military Balance 2022 states that the Polish Air Force has 28 MiG-29s in service (22 MiG-29A and six MiG-29UB variants).

In return for providing the MiG-29s to the US, Poland had requested ‘used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities’ from Washington, known to be F-16 jets.

The US position suggests it continues to guard against direct military action in Ukraine because such a move could see Russian President Vladimir Putin resorting to attacking other countries deemed to be undermining his forces, but at a broader level exposes NATO rifts and tension within the alliance.

That said, hours after dismissing the MiG-29 proposal, the US moved to ‘reposition’ two Patriot mid-range air-and-missile defence batteries to Poland, in a bid to counter Russian threats and increase defensive support to Ukraine and NATO partners.

A C-130J Super Hercules is directed to the flight line at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Photo: USAF)

A former RAF senior officer, who spoke to Shephard on condition of anonymity, said that the MiG-29 Polish proposal was ‘clever’ as it avoided a situation where direct transfer of the aircraft from Poland to Ukraine might lead to a Russian response.

‘By giving the aircraft to the US, you are removing them from European soil, but you are also handing them off to the biggest kid on the block, who then gifts them to Ukraine,’ the ex-officer explained.

‘This can also be termed as an extension of defensive capabilities in the same way that supply [from Europe and the US] of antitank missiles to Ukraine are defensive in nature. The argument which could develop in the coming days is that these aircraft aren’t to take the fight to Russia but to defend Ukraine.’

The source, who spoke to Shephard before the US dismissed Poland’s proposal, suggested other practical considerations for the plan to work. These issues included potential involvement by the German government, as it must agree to the MiG-29s flying from Ramstein to Ukraine.

‘There’s also questions surrounding who takes the aircraft from Ramstein into Ukraine; will Ukrainian Air Force pilots fly them from Germany or Poland fly them to Ukraine directly?’ the source added.

Defence analysts have debated the utility of sending additional fighter jets from Bulgaria, Poland and Slovakia to Ukraine mainly on the basis that pilot training will delay the aircraft from being deployed, and the asymmetric military balance between Kyiv and Moscow would not be altered in any significant way.

A Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot should be capable of ‘getting a Polish MiG-29 airborne in no time at all,’ confirmed the former RAF senior officer.

‘The Polish aircraft will be at a different capability standard and might have the same air-to-air missile mix, but there’s going to be some switchology differences [panel configuration changes],’ the source added.

‘The aircraft would be put to use in combat air patrols and counter Russian air force advances because it’s such a confusing picture at the moment and no one has air supremacy.’

The source also stressed that upon potential introduction of the Polish MiG-29s to the frontline, fratricide and ‘blue on blue’ risks rise, because ‘the same Russian [-manufactured] aircraft are being released into battle’.

Several reports have suggested that the Polish MiG-29 fleet has been upgraded for NATO interoperability purposes and are distinguished by digital rather than analogue avionics.

Several Ukrainian MiG-29s are thought to have been destroyed in the opening days of the Russian invasion after missiles struck the dual-use Ivano-Frankivsk Airport in the southwest of the country.