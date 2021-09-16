MSPO 2021: Polish F-35 delivery schedule confirmed

USAF upgrades first Turkish KC-135
A second Turkish KC-135 is currently undergoing the new modification, with the remaining fleet expected to receive the update no later than 2023.
During MSPO 2021, Lockheed Martin announced details related to F-35A manufacturing for the Polish Air Force.
According to J.R McDonald, Lockheed Martin’s VP, business development combat air, manufacturing of the first aircraft for Poland will start in 2022. Delivery of the first F-35 is then scheduled for 2024.
Similar to some other customers, the first eight Polish aircraft will not be delivered to Poland but will initially stay in the US for pilot and technical crew training.
McDonald said they will be based at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, although other locations are possible. Training for 24 ...
Aerovel’s Flexrotor will be incorporated into Tekever’s line of UAS as part of a new collaboration agreement.
NATO's Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) effort might not lead to a common medium-class helicopter being made by a European manufacturer.
Teledyne FLIR has started discussions with NMH airframers as industry awaits firm requirements to be released by the UK MoD.
New aircraft - including transport, air-to-air refuelling and amphibious aircraft - are on their way to Indonesia.
Saab’s Giraffe radar and C2 system have been demonstrated at the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 (ACE 21).