MSPO 2021: Polish F-35 delivery schedule confirmed

During MSPO 2021, Lockheed Martin announced details related to F-35A manufacturing for the Polish Air Force.

According to J.R McDonald, Lockheed Martin’s VP, business development combat air, manufacturing of the first aircraft for Poland will start in 2022. Delivery of the first F-35 is then scheduled for 2024.

Similar to some other customers, the first eight Polish aircraft will not be delivered to Poland but will initially stay in the US for pilot and technical crew training.

McDonald said they will be based at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, although other locations are possible. Training for 24 ...