IDEX 2023: Paramount kick-starts production of loitering munition
Paramount Group company Paramount Aerospace Systems (PAS), has announced that its N-Raven loitering munition will begin production in April this year, with first deliveries in October, to meet urgent requirements of armed forces around the world.
N-Raven is digitally designed with quick transfer of technology in mind, to enable governments to manufacture loitering munitions in their own countries in less than one year.
N-Raven has three different models: GPS guided; fixed optical seeker head target identification, recognition and tracking; and a gimbal version of the seeker head.
Related Articles
MoD selects Elbit Systems UK to deliver autonomous UAS swarms
Eurosatory 2022: Loitering munitions are causing a 'revolution', claims AeroVironment
Paramount hails first orders for Mwari
A swarming version of N-Raven is in the advanced stages of development and scheduled to be industrialised in the second half of 2024, Paramount said.
N-Raven has a wingspan of 3.6m, a cruise speed of up to 180km/h and a loitering endurance time of roughly 2 hours (electric) or 4.5 hours (petrol). It has a range of up to 100km, and weighs 55kg with 13.5kg payload capacity.
'Designed to strengthen armed forces’ aerial reconnaissance, engagement and precision strike capabilities, while removing humans from harm’s way, the N-Raven addresses the increasing requirements of governments for defence-industrial autonomy and maintaining security of supply,' Paramount Global CEO Steve Griessel said.
More from IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 | View all news
-
IDEX 2023: Arquus pitches upgraded VBL vehicle at export market
Alongside a VBL upgrade package similar to that carried out for the French Army, Arquus is also displaying an enhanced new-production variant of the 4x4 armoured vehicle.
-
NAVDEX 2023: Emirati shipbuilder inks deal to build corvettes for Angola
The deal is a significant development for Abu Dhabi Ship Building and the largest export contract in its history.
-
IDEX 2023: CAE ‘thinks global but acts local’ in Middle East
CAE's VP Europe and Middle East believes setting up business in the region has enhanced the company's capability to deliver locally and to collect insight for projects across the globe.
-
NAVDEX 2023: Rafael showcases maritime UAS defence with Typhoon RWS
The Israeli defence company has improved its Typhoon RWS with the ability to defeat small and medium UAS.