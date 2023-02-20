IDEX 2023: Paramount kick-starts production of loitering munition

Paramount Group company Paramount Aerospace Systems (PAS), has announced that its N-Raven loitering munition will begin production in April this year, with first deliveries in October, to meet urgent requirements of armed forces around the world.

N-Raven is digitally designed with quick transfer of technology in mind, to enable governments to manufacture loitering munitions in their own countries in less than one year.

N-Raven has three different models: GPS guided; fixed optical seeker head target identification, recognition and tracking; and a gimbal version of the seeker head.

A swarming version of N-Raven is in the advanced stages of development and scheduled to be industrialised in the second half of 2024, Paramount said.

N-Raven has a wingspan of 3.6m, a cruise speed of up to 180km/h and a loitering endurance time of roughly 2 hours (electric) or 4.5 hours (petrol). It has a range of up to 100km, and weighs 55kg with 13.5kg payload capacity.

'Designed to strengthen armed forces’ aerial reconnaissance, engagement and precision strike capabilities, while removing humans from harm’s way, the N-Raven addresses the increasing requirements of governments for defence-industrial autonomy and maintaining security of supply,' Paramount Global CEO Steve Griessel said.