MoD selects Elbit Systems UK to deliver autonomous UAS swarms

The UK MoD’s Future Capability Group has selected Elbit Systems UK to deliver autonomous swarms of VTOL UAS under the British Army’s Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) project.

Elbit will provide five swarms with six UAS a piece operated using the Torch-X RAS C4ISR solution that enables automated UAS mission management.

Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset said the company had a strong history of providing innovative UAS solutions.

Fausset added: ‘The advanced integration and autonomy capabilities provided by TORCH-X RAS will support the British Army as they use enhanced information gathering to protect the men and women on the front line.’

Information can be passed between UAS within the swarm and back to a ground control station.

Elbit said any changes to an environment or landscape would be highlighted on the control station and delivered through a mix of still images, video feeds and integrated mapping capabilities.