To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

MoD selects Elbit Systems UK to deliver autonomous UAS swarms

30th March 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Swarm VTOL UAS. (Photo: Elbit Systems UK)

Autonomous UAS swarms will be used by the UK MoD for surveillance, with the capability to fly and monitor for up to eight hours.

The UK MoD’s Future Capability Group has selected Elbit Systems UK to deliver autonomous swarms of VTOL UAS under the British Army’s Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) project.

Elbit will provide five swarms with six UAS a piece operated using the Torch-X RAS C4ISR solution that enables automated UAS mission management.

Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset said the company had a strong history of providing innovative UAS solutions.

Fausset added: ‘The advanced integration and autonomy capabilities provided by TORCH-X RAS will support the British Army as they use enhanced information gathering to protect the men and women on the front line.’

Information can be passed between UAS within the swarm and back to a ground control station.

Elbit said any changes to an environment or landscape would be highlighted on the control station and delivered through a mix of still images, video feeds and integrated mapping capabilities.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us