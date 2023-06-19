To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Paris Air Show: GA-ASI remains committed to offer of Reapers to Ukraine

Paris Air Show: GA-ASI remains committed to offer of Reapers to Ukraine

19th June 2023 - 22:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in Paris

General Atomics' offer of two Reapers for a dollar remains valid. (Photo: US DoD)

US drone maker General Atomics remains committed to its offer of supplying Ukraine with two MQ-9 Reaper drones for the nominal cost of $1.

Speaking to Shephard at Paris Air Show, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems said that its offer of two MQ-9 Reapers to Ukraine still stood.

Any supply of the US UAV to Kyiv hinges on DoD approval which has so far yet to be forthcoming.

Earlier this year, in a statement with a decidedly frustrated tone, GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue said: 'There are limits to what an American defence company can do to support a situation such as this.

'From our perspective, it is long past time to enable Ukrainian forces with the information dominance required to win this war.'

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

