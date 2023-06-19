Paris Air Show: GA-ASI remains committed to offer of Reapers to Ukraine

Speaking to Shephard at Paris Air Show, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems said that its offer of two MQ-9 Reapers to Ukraine still stood.

Any supply of the US UAV to Kyiv hinges on DoD approval which has so far yet to be forthcoming.

Earlier this year, in a statement with a decidedly frustrated tone, GA-ASI CEO Linden Blue said: 'There are limits to what an American defence company can do to support a situation such as this.

'From our perspective, it is long past time to enable Ukrainian forces with the information dominance required to win this war.'

GA-ASI has