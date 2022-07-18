Farnborough 2022: Rafael lifts the lid on Ice Breaker missile

Amid the sweltering heat of Farnborough International Air Show, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems on 18 July unveiled its fifth-generation Ice Breaker cruise missile.

The missile, which carries a 120kg warhead, is designed with high survivability in mind although it is essentially the same weapon as the naval and land-launched Sea Breaker missile previously revealed by Rafael in 2021.

Speaking to Shephard at Farnborough, Rafael air and C4I EVP and GM Yuval Miller said the missile was developed by capitalising on the Israeli company's long history of missile development.

The system carries a passive imaging infrared seeker that enables automated target recognition capabilities.

Miller explained that the weapons targeting system could be configured to decide where to hit a target to achieve different desired effects.

Ice Breaker features a fully composite airframe with a light weight to maximise integration options.

Up to four of the missiles can be carried on an F-16 or seven on an F-15. Miller added that it would be possible to integrate the weapon onto the F-35.

Ice Breaker can also be carried by a light attack aircraft.

With a 300km range, Rafael said the cruise missile offers standoff-range precision strike capabilities against stationary or moving targets and maritime targets in A2/AD bubbles.

In a press release, the Israeli company said that Ice Breaker's data link supports human-in-the-loop decision-making and tactical updates with the option to abort a strike mid-flight and offer battle damage assessment.

AI allows for automatic target acquisition and recognition.

The subsonic Ice Breaker is designed to be highly survivable through a combination of factors, including low-altitude flight capabilities and a built-in mission planning system.

The weapon's flight path can be planned with knowledge of potential threats to the missile, helping to improve its chances of reaching the desired target.

Rafael claims the missile is resilient to electronic countermeasures and can operate fully in GNSS-denied environments.

Shephard asked the company about current or potential customers for the missile; however, Miller did not name any specific countries.