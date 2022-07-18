Iron Dome put to live-fire test by US Marine Corps
The US Marine Corps (USMC) has successfully integrated Rafael's Iron Dome ground launcher and Tamir interceptor missile with the Northrop Grumman AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) and the corps' CAC2S battle management system as part of the Medium-Range Intercept Capability (MRIC) Prototype effort.
Following the live-fire test at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, Don Kelley, programme manager for ground-based air defence at the USMC's PEO Land Systems, said 'This demonstration proves that we do now have a relevant capability.'
The system performed exactly as was predicted by a USMC simulation prior to the test itself.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Israel Defence Forces operate a total of ten Iron Dome batteries for C-RAM and short-range air defence. The system has also been trialled by the US Army.
More from Defence Notes
-
DARPA picks Canadian firm for AI-based modelling research project
The Automating Scientific Knowledge Extraction and Modeling programme seeks to harness AI for decision-making.
-
UK closes in on E-7 AEW&C full business case with full fleet ready for production
Boeing and STS Aviation are set to start production of a third UK E-7 AEW&C aircraft, as the UK MoD focuses on developing a full business case for the programme.
-
Sarmat hyperbole continues with latest Russian claims
Russia claims the Sarmat ICBM will be operational by the end of 2022 - is it feasible?
-
NATO estimates most members will not reach 2% of GDP defence spending target in 2022
Although two-thirds of NATO member states will not reach 2% of the GDP in defence spending in 2022, almost 80% of the countries (23 nations) earmarked more than 20% of their defence budgets to equipment and modernisation.
-
Dutch MoD selects AEC Skyline for aerial services
A new contract from the Netherlands MoD for AEC Skyline includes JTAC CAS and threat simulation, jamming, ISR and manned-unmanned teaming.
-
Turkey achieves ‘a gain from a loss’ by giving green light to Finnish, Swedish NATO membership
In extracting concessions before lifting its veto to Finland and Sweden joining NATO, Turkey has been able to declare a diplomatic victory — but how much of an achievement is it?