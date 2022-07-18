To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Iron Dome put to live-fire test by US Marine Corps

18th July 2022 - 15:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Rafael's Iron Dome launcher and Tamir missile have been successfully integrated with USMC radar and BMS systems. (Photo: Rafael)

A Rafael Iron Dome launcher and Tamir interceptor missile have been successfully deployed in a live-fire test by the US Marine Corps.

The US Marine Corps (USMC) has successfully integrated Rafael's Iron Dome ground launcher and Tamir interceptor missile with the Northrop Grumman AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) and the corps' CAC2S battle management system as part of the Medium-Range Intercept Capability (MRIC) Prototype effort.

Following the live-fire test at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, Don Kelley, programme manager for ground-based air defence at the USMC's PEO Land Systems, said 'This demonstration proves that we do now have a relevant capability.' 

The system performed exactly as was predicted by a USMC simulation prior to the test itself.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Israel Defence Forces operate a total of ten Iron Dome batteries for C-RAM and short-range air defence. The system has also been trialled by the US Army.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us