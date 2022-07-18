Iron Dome put to live-fire test by US Marine Corps

The US Marine Corps (USMC) has successfully integrated Rafael's Iron Dome ground launcher and Tamir interceptor missile with the Northrop Grumman AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) and the corps' CAC2S battle management system as part of the Medium-Range Intercept Capability (MRIC) Prototype effort.

Following the live-fire test at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, Don Kelley, programme manager for ground-based air defence at the USMC's PEO Land Systems, said 'This demonstration proves that we do now have a relevant capability.'

The system performed exactly as was predicted by a USMC simulation prior to the test itself.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Israel Defence Forces operate a total of ten Iron Dome batteries for C-RAM and short-range air defence. The system has also been trialled by the US Army.