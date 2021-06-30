Rafael proclaims ‘ECM-immune’ sea-skimming missile

Sea Breaker precision-guided missile. (Photo: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems))

Israeli manufacturer says its subsonic Sea Breaker missile can hit targets from stand-off ranges of up to 300km.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems on 30 June unveiled its Sea Breaker long-range, autonomous, precision-guided missile system for attacking land and sea targets.

The new missile can be launched from fast attack missile boats, corvettes and frigates and it can also be installed as part of a coastal defence system using Rafael SPYDER launchers.

‘Sea Breaker utilises Rafael's technological innovations such as electro-optics, computer vision, Artificial Intelligence and decision-making algorithms for full operational capability in GNSS-denied environments for maritime superiority missions,’ the Israeli company claimed in a statement.

AI enables automatic target acquisition and automatic target recognition, Rafael claimed, adding that Sea Breaker ‘is ECM-immune and jam-resilient’.

The sea-skimming subsonic missile can hit targets from stand-off ranges of up to 300km with a 250 lb (113kg) penetration, blast and fragmentation warhead.

Sea Breaker features an advanced imaging IR seeker that is ‘ideal for engagement of maritime and land targets, stationary or moving’, Rafael added.

Other use cases include A2/AD and engagements in which previous generations of RF-seeker-based missiles are ineffective.

The battery architecture supports standalone launchers or operation as an integrated solution with a C2 unit and various sensors.