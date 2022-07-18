Farnborough 2022: Tempest Future Combat Air System demonstrator to fly within the next five years

As the Farnborough International Air Show kicked off on 18 July, UK defence secretary Ben Wallace confirmed plans for the country to lead the development of a demonstrator fighter aircraft that would play a key role in proving the technology and design principles behind the Tempest Future Combat Air System (FCAS).

Building and flying the demonstrator is already approved and not subject to an upcoming FCAS business case later in 2022, UK MoD Director of Future Combat Air Richard Berthon told reporters during a press briefing at Farnborough.

Berthon added that the MoD and Industry are jointly funding the demonstrator effort.

The news comes as Japan inched closer to formally joining the international effort, by agreeing to joint concept and analysis work with the UK and Italy as part of a trilateral partnership.

International partnerships are critical to the plausibility of FCAS from a cost perspective.

Wallace said: ‘I am delighted that the UK, alongside Italy and Japan, are working on similar combat air journeys together.

‘Our work with Japan and Italy on cutting-edge technology like this shows the benefit of our alliances across the world.’

Further decisions on Japanese partnership in the Team Tempest FCAS effort are expected to be made before the end of 2022.

Trilateral work between the UK, Italy and Japan will examine respective military requirements and how industrial bases can be aligned.

Berthon said the Japanese involvement was a ‘hugely important step’ for the programme.

In a press release, BAE Systems said the demonstrator would be the first flying air combat demonstrator designed and developed in the UK ‘in a generation’.

Rolls-Royce will power the future FCAS fighter platform. During the briefing, future programmes and business development director Alex Zino said the company was still assessing what engine the demonstrator aircraft would be equipped with.

Wallace said: ‘The design and development of the demonstrator aircraft represents an important milestone, showcasing the success and talent of our engineers, programmers and software developers.

‘This programme will go on to attract opportunities for many more great minds and talent from across the UK.’

Sweden, which recently opted to join NATO, remains a close partner in the international effort to develop the future sixth-generation fighter jet.

Team Tempest comprises BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, Rolls-Royce and MBDA UK.