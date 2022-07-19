Farnborough 2022: Leonardo, Mitsubishi take JAGUAR radar demonstrator to next level

Leonardo UK and Mitsubishi Electric have agreed the concept for a radar tech demonstrator called JAGUAR, first mooted in February. The announcement follows completion of joint concept work and feasibility studies earlier this year.

The partners have agreed programme workshare and signed contracts with the UK and Japanese defence ministries to kick off development work.

JAGUAR is the first major element of an international radar programme underpinning objectives laid out by Japan and the UK as part of F-X/FCAS discussions. Technology innovations and lessons learned from JAGUAR will feed into development of Tempest’s ISANKE and ICS elements (Integrated Sensing and Non-Kinetic Effects/Integrated Communications System).

ISANKE's approach will create an airframe-wide sensor network, moving from distinct pieces of equipment to integrated systems, while ICS connects ISANKE into the wider FCAS system-of-systems.

According to the two companies, collaboration between Leonardo and Mitsubishi has been deepening for several years and they are exploring the feasibility of further ISANKE-related subsystems cooperation throughout 2022.

There has been increasing alignment between the UK and Japan on their respective sixth-generation fighter programmes in recent months, leading to speculation that the two efforts may be formally combined.