BAE Systems stresses risk attached to securing F-3 contract with Japan

26th May 2022 - 03:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

Concept art of Japan's F-X/F-3 fighter jet. (Image: Japan MoD)

Combat air industrial ties between the UK and Japan are set to deepen, but BAE Systems is taking nothing for granted where F-3 programme developments are concerned.

Amid reports that the UK and Japan are to formally agree on jointly developing a next-generation fighter jet in the F-3/F-X programme, BAE Systems has suggested an element of risk will remain until a contract has been signed.

The cautious approach from the manufacturer arrives in the wake of Lockheed Martin appearing to be ousted from the fighter project. 

BAE Systems seems close to replacing its competitor and the company was offered a research and design contract alongside Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to build a next-generation fighter to succeed Japan’s outgoing F-2 aircraft.  

The new industry partnership is expected to

