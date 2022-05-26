BAE Systems stresses risk attached to securing F-3 contract with Japan

Amid reports that the UK and Japan are to formally agree on jointly developing a next-generation fighter jet in the F-3/F-X programme, BAE Systems has suggested an element of risk will remain until a contract has been signed.

The cautious approach from the manufacturer arrives in the wake of Lockheed Martin appearing to be ousted from the fighter project.

BAE Systems seems close to replacing its competitor and the company was offered a research and design contract alongside Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to build a next-generation fighter to succeed Japan’s outgoing F-2 aircraft.

The new industry partnership is expected to