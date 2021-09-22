DSEI 2021: Lockheed Martin awaits verdicts on bids as it reiterates flight cost success for F-35

USAF F-35A pictured on a training mission. (Photo: USAF/Staff Sgt Andrew Lee)

US manufacturer Lockheed Martin claims to have slashed operating costs for its flagship F-35 platform, as it waits for a decision on two important fighter competitions.

Lockheed Martin expects to hear soon whether Canada and Finland will select the F-35A to meet their respective next-generation fighter requirements, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics VP Gary North noted in a briefing during DSEI in London on 14-17 September.

In Finland, the H-X fighter acquisition programme sees the F-35A pitted against the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Block III and Saab Gripen E, as well as Eurofighter Typhoon and Rafale.

For the C$15 billion to C$19 billion ($11 billion to $14 billion) Future Fighter Capability Project (FFCP) in Canada, the F-35A is competing against the Super Hornet and Gripen E.

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is believed to look favourably on the F-35A but four factors may weigh against the Lockheed Martin fighter.

Firstly, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (re-elected after a general election on 20 September, albeit at the head of a minority government) had opposed procuring the F-35A when originally running for office.

Secondly, the RCAF already operates the F/A-18 (designated CF-18/CF-188), which means the RCAF could trim sustainment costs by repurposing existing infrastructure for the F/A-18E/F.

Yet another issue, as noted by Shephard last month, is that Lockheed Martin cannot guarantee industrial offsets for Canadian industry, which is one of the stipulations of the FFCP programme.

Last but not least, the F-35A is more expensive to operate than its rivals in terms of flight hour costs — however, North noted that Lockheed Martin has made a concerted effort to address an issue of concern to operators.

The company claims to have driven down flight hour costs by 44% over the past five calendar years and it is committed to a further 30% reduction between FY2021 and FY2023, with a view to reaching $30,000 per flight hour by the end of 2023.

‘We believe over the next five years, as contracts go from multi-year contracts to hopefully longer-lead contracts, that we will be able to drive costs down,’ North said.

However, the $30,000 flight hour objective set by Lockheed Martin still falls short of the $25,000 target set by the F-35 Joint Program Office in the US.

A total of 15 countries have procured the F-35 so far and North mentioned that talks are ongoing with other potential customers. ‘We’ve got great interest here in Europe… three or four other countries are talking to us right now,’ he said.

The UK (the only Tier 1 partner in the F-35 production programme) officially has a requirement for up to 138 of the aircraft, but some commentators have suggested that this number would be cut if political and industry pressure favours increased funding for the Tempest Future Combat Air System programme instead.

North said: ‘We are well aware of the challenges and the discussions of sustainability and maintainability — from all governments. We’re working very hard to ensure that all governments and all our customers understand our commitment to maintain the programme of record.’