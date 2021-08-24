New election puts spotlight on Canadian future fighter once more

Canada’s C$15-19 billion ($11-14 billion) Future Fighter Capability Project (FFCP) is set to become a hot political topic ahead of voters casting their ballots in the country’s 20 September general election.

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, has called the election in the hope of securing a majority and while voters are largely expected to judge his Liberal government on how it handled COVID-19, they will be all too familiar with his campaign pledge of vowing to cancel Ottawa’s F-35 acquisition when rising to power.

The fifth-generation fighter is one of three aircraft involved in FFCP ...