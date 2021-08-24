New election puts spotlight on Canadian future fighter once more

IDEF 2021: TAI reports progress on fixed- and rotary-wing programmes
CEO announces 2023 milestone plans for Hürjet, TF-X and ATAK, while programme manager confirms ASW variant of Aksungur UAV will have sonobouy deployment capability.
Canada’s C$15-19 billion ($11-14 billion) Future Fighter Capability Project (FFCP) is set to become a hot political topic ahead of voters casting their ballots in the country’s 20 September general election.
Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, has called the election in the hope of securing a majority and while voters are largely expected to judge his Liberal government on how it handled COVID-19, they will be all too familiar with his campaign pledge of vowing to cancel Ottawa’s F-35 acquisition when rising to power.
The fifth-generation fighter is one of three aircraft involved in FFCP ...
MZA Associates selected to develop C-UAS HELWS by the Navy and Marine Corps Science & Technology.
Vertex Aerospace services all three KC-130J aircraft flown by the Kuwait Air Force.
USAF conducted exercises using Northrop Grumman’s Global Hawk UAV to advance the ABMS.
Russian S-8OFP unguided rocket features increased mass and penetration properties – but will accuracy suffer?
The first KC-46A for a non-US customer gives and receives fuel with another KC-46A.