Air Warfare

New election puts spotlight on Canadian future fighter once more

24th August 2021 - 18:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

RCAF CF-18 fighter jets participate in an air defence exercise. (Photo: RCAF)

A snap election called in Canada could have significant implications for the acquisition of new fighter jets for the RCAF.

Canada’s C$15-19 billion ($11-14 billion) Future Fighter Capability Project (FFCP) is set to become a hot political topic ahead of voters casting their ballots in the country’s 20 September general election.

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, has called the election in the hope of securing a majority and while voters are largely expected to judge his Liberal government on how it handled COVID-19, they will be all too familiar with his campaign pledge of vowing to cancel Ottawa’s F-35 acquisition when rising to power.

The fifth-generation fighter is one of three aircraft involved in FFCP ...

