AUSA 2024: UVision USA unveils multi-launch munition system

UVision USA is to unveil an autonomous multi-launch system built around its Hero-120 loitering munition at AUSA 2024 in Washington DC next week.

The system has been designed to provide operational flexibility, allow for autonomous mission management from target engagement to kinetic effect, and integrate with sensors and platforms including tactical UAS and C2 systems.

The company said the systems could provide “saturated area dominance and launch munitions in waves, overwhelming enemy defence and providing operators with full mission control and the ability to abort missions mid-flight if necessary”.

“The containerised design of the Hero-120 system ensures quick deployment across various platforms and integrate with existing and third-party command and control structures on trucks, naval vessels and other mobile platforms,” the company stated.

The Hero-120 has a 4.5kg multi-purpose warhead designed to engage armoured targets and this warhead is modular and can be changed by customers if required. The standalone munition has a range of 50km and an effective altitude of 1,500ft (457m).

Earlier this year UVision and SAIC (Science Applications International Corp) signed an agreement to manufacture the Hero-120 loitering munition system at the latter’s facility in South Carolina, US.

