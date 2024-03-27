Hero-120 loitering munitions to be made in US
Israeli company UVision and SAIC (Science Applications International Corp) have signed an agreement to manufacture the Hero-120 loitering munition system at the latter’s facility in South Carolina, US.
The collaboration with SAIC will be aimed at establishing a fully independent domestic supply chain, ensuring that UVision’s US clients benefit from reduced dependency on international supply chains, faster delivery times, local training by expert teams and comprehensive post-sale support and maintenance.
The Hero-120 system is a mid-range, anti-tank system providing high-precision strikes against anti-armour, anti-material and anti-personnel targets including tanks, vehicles and soft targets in urban environments. It has been designed to cause minimal collateral damage and equipped with a range of multi-purpose warheads.
Major General (Ret) Avi Mizrachi, chairman of board of directors of Uvision USA, said: “Our collaboration with SAIC stems from the need to provide a complete solution to our US clients, independent of the international supply chain. The manufacturing facility itself will commence operations [this month].”
Neither the US Marine Corps nor UVision disclosed the quantity purchased or the contract value under OPF-M. Based on various data, Shephard Defence Insight has conservatively estimated that 800 units were acquired for US$162 million.
