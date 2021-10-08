AUSA 2021: US Apache helicopters to receive Elbit Systems’ IHADSS

AUSA 2021: Allison Transmission to drive US Army vehicle electrification
The Next Generation Electrified Transmission programme will bring multiple benefits to the US Army.
Elbit Systems of America, a subsidiary of the Israeli company Elbit Systems, has been awarded an ID/IQ contract to provide Integrated Helmet and Display Sight Systems (IHADSS) for the US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter fleet.
The contract has a maximum potential value of approximately $76 million and will be completed over a five-year period.
An initial delivery order of around $6 million has already been issued under this contract, to be executed over a two-year period.
The IHADSS presents critical information directly in front of the pilot’s eye providing Apache pilots with a reliable solution that enables mission success and crew safety inflight.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, real-world video imagery from NV sensors is displayed directly in front of the pilot’s eye. Flight information and fire control symbology is displayed over the video imagery.
Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit System of America, commented that the system: ‘provides reliable situational awareness, eases the pilots’ workload, enhances their safety and [ability to] achieve success when flying their most demanding missions.’
Elbit Systems will also provide the Apache AH-64 model with the multicore mission processor that is used to provide all of the functionality of the onboard Apache systems.
