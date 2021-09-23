US orders integrated helmet spares

USN orders engineering services for airborne minehunting system
COBRA multispectral unmanned aircraft sensor helps to detect and localise minefields and obstacles when flown over beach zones.
US-based Elbit Systems subsidiary EFW is to provide spare parts to support the Integrated Helmet and Display Sight System (IHADSS-21) used by US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter pilots.
Work on the IDIQ sole-source contract, worth up to $75.98 million and awarded by DoD agency Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, is scheduled to be completed in Israel and the US by September 2026.
The IHADSS system supports the AH-64 attack helicopter mission by providing an advanced helmet-mounted display and sighting system that provides heads up display to the pilot and co-pilot.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that HADSS-21 slaves turreted weapons, missile seekers and gimballed night-vision sensors to the pilot’s line of sight.
New AESA radar systems will equip RCAF CF-18As by March 2024.
Singapore is developing and trying out ever more capable battlefield command systems.
Should the RAAF proceed with its Loyal Wingman programme, the unmanned aircraft will be built in Australia.
US may decide to procure the same AEW&C platform as its AUKUS partners, as a stopgap solution to replace the ageing E-3 Sentry.
AMRAAM offers an onboard active radar and an all-weather capability, providing a wide employment envelope and operational flexibility for operators.