US orders integrated helmet spares

Apache pilots use the IHADSS-21 integrated helmet display system. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

EFW to provide IHADSS-21 integrated helmet display spare parts for Apache pilots.

US-based Elbit Systems subsidiary EFW is to provide spare parts to support the Integrated Helmet and Display Sight System (IHADSS-21) used by US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter pilots.

Work on the IDIQ sole-source contract, worth up to $75.98 million and awarded by DoD agency Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, is scheduled to be completed in Israel and the US by September 2026.

The IHADSS system supports the AH-64 attack helicopter mission by providing an advanced helmet-mounted display and sighting system that provides heads up display to the pilot and co-pilot.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that HADSS-21 slaves turreted weapons, missile seekers and gimballed night-vision sensors to the pilot’s line of sight.