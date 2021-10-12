AUSA 2021: Raider X on display

AUSA 2021: Bell 360 Invictus on display
For the past few years, Bell has developed the 360 Invictus rotorcraft as a contender for the US Army Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) scout programme. In …
Sikorsky has developed the Raider X prototype for the US Army Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) scout programme.
Under FARA the Army is looking for an agile, fully-integrated helicopter to gain a new competitive edge over
adversaries such as Russia and China.
In this video, Bill Fell, Test Pilot at Sikorsky, talks to Shephard about the design and its digital architecture.
To watch the video on 360 Invictus click here.
At AUSA 2021, Shephard spoke to Bell and Sikorsky about their advanced concepts that are designed to meet future US Army FLRAA requirements.