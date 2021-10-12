AUSA 2021: Raider X on display

Sikorsky has developed the Raider X prototype for the US Army Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) scout programme.

Under FARA the Army is looking for an agile, fully-integrated helicopter to gain a new competitive edge over

adversaries such as Russia and China.

In this video, Bill Fell, Test Pilot at Sikorsky, talks to Shephard about the design and its digital architecture.

