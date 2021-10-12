To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2021: Raider X on display

12th October 2021 - 00:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Sikorsky has developed the Raider X prototype for the US Army Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) scout programme.

Under FARA the Army is looking for  an agile, fully-integrated helicopter to gain a new competitive edge over

adversaries such as Russia and China.

In this video, Bill Fell, Test Pilot at Sikorsky, talks to Shephard about the design and its digital architecture. 

To watch the video on 360 Invictus click here. 

