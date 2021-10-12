AUSA 2021: Bell 360 Invictus on display

For the past few years, Bell has developed the 360 Invictus rotorcraft as a contender for the US Army Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) scout programme.

In this video, Chris Gehler, VP and FARA programme director at Bell, talks to Shephard about the design, its open system architecture and its prospects for making the transition from a ‘clean sheet’ concept to series production.

