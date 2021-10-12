AUSA 2021: Bell 360 Invictus on display

AUSA 2021: UVision and Rheinmetall sign loitering munitions partnership
Pact could see Hero loitering munitions integrated with the Lynx IFV.
For the past few years, Bell has developed the 360 Invictus rotorcraft as a contender for the US Army Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) scout programme.
In this video, Chris Gehler, VP and FARA programme director at Bell, talks to Shephard about the design, its open system architecture and its prospects for making the transition from a ‘clean sheet’ concept to series production.
A multi-layer counter-UAS system called 'The Robot' uses a combination of radar, RF detection, EO/IR and jamming for protection of bases and vessels.
Cyber has been a missing ingredient in US Army planning for Brigade Combat Teams, but change is in the air.
Archer is a fully automated mobile weapon system that provides highly responsive and versatile fire support to troops in combat.
At AUSA 2021, Shephard spoke to Bell and Sikorsky about their advanced concepts that are designed to meet future US Army FLRAA requirements.
The US armed forces are training in ways to shorten the time it takes to transmit mission-critical targeting data from satellites to shooters.