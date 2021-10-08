AUSA 2021: GA-ASI developing modular open systems approach for Gray Eagle

Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) UAS. (Photo: GA-ASI)

Modular open systems approach (MOSA) components are currently being tested on a simulator ahead of flight tests in early 2022.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) is working with the US Army to develop MOSA for the Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) UAS.

Incorporating MOSA on GE-ER increment 2 will cover the entire system from aircraft to C2 software.

GA-ASI said implementing MOSA would provide new standards for C2, Future Airborne Capability Environment, Open Mission Systems and Universal Armament Interface.

GA-ASI VP of army programmes Don Cattell said MOSA would support the rapid integration of capabilities. He added that the company wanted to help the US Army create a platform that makes ‘interfacing from all platforms and users as easy as possible.’

MOSA would enable faster integration of payloads, communication equipment, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities onto GE-ER.

GA-ASI said this would reduce ‘sensor to shooter’ timelines and the bandwidth requirements in contested environments.