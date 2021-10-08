AUSA 2021: GA-ASI developing modular open systems approach for Gray Eagle

AUSA 2021: US Apache helicopters to receive Elbit Systems’ IHADSS
Elbit Systems will equip US Army Apache helicopters with their IHADSS as part of a $76 million contract.
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) is working with the US Army to develop MOSA for the Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) UAS.
Incorporating MOSA on GE-ER increment 2 will cover the entire system from aircraft to C2 software.
GA-ASI said implementing MOSA would provide new standards for C2, Future Airborne Capability Environment, Open Mission Systems and Universal Armament Interface.
GA-ASI VP of army programmes Don Cattell said MOSA would support the rapid integration of capabilities. He added that the company wanted to help the US Army create a platform that makes ‘interfacing from all platforms and users as easy as possible.’
MOSA would enable faster integration of payloads, communication equipment, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities onto GE-ER.
GA-ASI said this would reduce ‘sensor to shooter’ timelines and the bandwidth requirements in contested environments.
The Next Generation Electrified Transmission programme will bring multiple benefits to the US Army.
After recently bringing a new AESA radar to market, Raytheon is close to securing production contracts for the lightweight system which it plans on flight testing before the end of 2021.
Expeditionary Signals Battalions are undergoing a process of modernisation to enable them to better provide networking and mission command support to deployed forces.
The newest member of the BNET radio family is equipped with Rafael’s MCR technology.
The US Marine Corps is trialling SMASH 2000 systems to counter drone threats at land and sea.