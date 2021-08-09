General Atomics lines up Gray Eagle ER Link 16 tests

The US Army plans to benefit from a manufacturer demonstration of MQ-1C Gray Eagle Extended Range (ER) Link 16 capabilities in 2022, as part of a wider modernisation effort to make the ISR and strike UAS better prepared for multi-domain operations.

Integration of Link 16 for the Gray Eagle ER sits under the service’s Product Improvement Program (PIP) which also includes acquisition of new SATCOM ground terminals and air vehicle equipment, such as new avionics.

Multi-band communication for BLOS data transmission, replacement of obsolete processors and improvements to system processing are also part of PIP, according to army FY2022 ...