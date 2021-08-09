General Atomics lines up Gray Eagle ER Link 16 tests

King Stallion embarks on IOT&E
Sikorsky and the USMC hope for a decision on CH-53K full-rate production in 2023, followed by a first operational deployment in 2024 and full operational capability by the end of the decade.
The US Army plans to benefit from a manufacturer demonstration of MQ-1C Gray Eagle Extended Range (ER) Link 16 capabilities in 2022, as part of a wider modernisation effort to make the ISR and strike UAS better prepared for multi-domain operations.
Integration of Link 16 for the Gray Eagle ER sits under the service’s Product Improvement Program (PIP) which also includes acquisition of new SATCOM ground terminals and air vehicle equipment, such as new avionics.
Multi-band communication for BLOS data transmission, replacement of obsolete processors and improvements to system processing are also part of PIP, according to army FY2022 ...
ONR-sponsored demonstration showcased Schiebel UAS with lidar data-gathering system.
The latest missile for the Ka-52M helicopter is designed to deal with hardened targets such as concrete shelters and armoured vehicles, as well as mobile short-range air defence systems.
Flight mission payload for US overhead persistent surveillance satellite is scheduled for delivery to Lockheed Martin in 2023.
Two new fighters and a heavy UAV, displayed in model form by MiG Corporation at the MAKS-2021 event in late July, are unlikely to progress beyond the drawing board.
AeroVironment has introduced its standardised Puma payload kits, to be delivered to USSOCOM later this year.