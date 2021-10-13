AUSA 2021: AeroVironment vies for FTUAS

The US Army plans to procure a Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS) to replace the Textron RQ-7B Shadow tactical UAV currently in service with its Brigade Combat Teams.

One of the contenders for FTUAS is AeroVironment with its JUMP 20 system; in this video, the company's business development director Terry Stapleton discusses some of the features of this UAV and its progress to date in FTUAS assessments.