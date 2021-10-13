To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2021: AeroVironment vies for FTUAS

13th October 2021 - 15:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The US Army plans to procure a Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS) to replace the Textron RQ-7B Shadow tactical UAV currently in service with its Brigade Combat Teams. 

One of the contenders for FTUAS is AeroVironment with its JUMP 20 system; in this video, the company's business development director Terry Stapleton discusses some of the features of this UAV and its progress to date in FTUAS assessments.

