AUSA 2021: Textron makes the cut for FTUAS downselect

Textron's fixed-wing Aerosonde HQ has been selected for FTUAS Increment 1 consideration (Photo: Textron)

As the US Army's Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS) programme ramps up, Textron has revealed it plans on scaling up the company's Aerosonde HQ in a bid to outdo competitors and support future needs of the service.

Textron has been downselected by the US Army to submit a Future Tactical UAS (FTUAS) Increment 1 proposal based on the company’s Aerosonde HQ fixed-wing UAV.

During a 6 October trade media call, the manufacturer also shared that it intends on modifying the aircraft by increasing its maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) and payload specifications.

In line with requirements, industry competitors have been given until 31 October to submit Increment 1 proposals, ahead of an aircraft qualification and testing contract to be issued to one manufacturer in January 2022.

Based on qualification and testing results, the Army could then decide to acquire up to a maximum of seven aircraft for Increment 1 rapid fielding.

‘For Increment 1, the Army is leveraging lessons from the FTUAS demonstration to meet a current operational need,’ said a PEO Aviation spokesperson in a statement.

‘Proposed systems will be required to document required performance while justifying high Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) and Manufacturing Readiness Levels (MRL), reducing the risk of not achieving required performance and the need for extensive subsystem qualifications.’

The spokesperson also confirmed that an Increment 2 phase, expected to run for two years, will be used to replace Increment 1 ‘fielded systems’ and fulfill a Brigade Combat Team (BCT) fleet requirement.

In essence, Increment 2 stands as a FTUAS programme of record and will eventually see a winning contractor deliver 76 aircraft to the army - 58 units for BCTs and the remainder for school house and other needs - explained Wayne Prender, senior VP for air systems at Textron.

He added that an Increment 2 request for white papers has already been released with submissions from industry due to be returned to the Army by 22 October.

'As the army looks at its future vision and the ability to operate more than just FMV and SIGINT payloads, we want to provide them with a system that they can grow' — Wayne Prender, SVP air systems, Textron

FTUAS aircraft are expected to meet a number of key requirements including the ability to be rapidly deployed from strategic air assets, transported by other US Army aircraft, operate with limited logistical support, align with a Modular Open System Approach (MOSA), have a reduced acoustic signature (compared to the RQ-7B Shadow) and be capable of C2 on-the-move.

Prior programme testing includes the army completing a ‘Rodeo’ flight demonstration at Fort Benning, Georgia, in March, where Aerosonde HQ, Martin UAV’s V-Bat, L3Harris’ FVR-90 and the Arcturus Jump 20 all took part and which rounded off a comprehensive series of Brigade Combat Team (BCT) tests that first started in April 2020.

Textron will offer a standard version of Aerosonde HQ for Increment 1 consideration but based on BCT feedback will put forward a scaled-up model that includes a larger MTOW, greater payload capacity and options for ‘more advanced payloads,’ said Prender.

‘As the army looks at its future vision and the ability to operate more than just FMV [Full Motion Video] and SIGINT payloads, we want to provide them with a system that they can grow, similar to what we did with Shadow.’

Alongside the eventual procurement of Increment 2 aircraft the army will also operate Shadow Block III aircraft, deployed by Combat Aviation Brigades (CAB).

101st Airborne CAB, the first to operate Shadow Block III aircraft, flight tested the platform for the first time earlier ‘this week,’ said Prender.

He added that over the next three years, Textron plans on delivering all 33 Shadow aircraft to 11 different CABs (three systems each).

As Shephard previously reported, Block III replaces the current POP-300 EO/IR payload with a larger L3Harris manufactured MX-10D multi-sensor, multi-spectral imaging and targeting system and a new water-cooled engine to reduce Shadow’s acoustic signature.