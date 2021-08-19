IDEF 2021: New naval soft-kill countermeasure displayed for first time

IDEF 2021: 'Turkish DARPA' targets live tests for Kuzgun
TÜBİTAK-SAGE displays modular guided munitions and guidance kits at IDEF 2021.
At IDEF 2021, Meteksan is displaying its aptly named Nazar ('evil eye') countermeasure system against EO- or IR-guided missiles and drones for the first time.
The requirement for the system arose from the Turkish Naval Forces. In order to provide this capability, the Presidency of Defence Industries (SSM) and Meteksan signed a deal in 2015 to develop a broadband state-of-the-art laser soft-kill capability against EO/IR guided missiles to protect critical bases and facilities.
The first phase of the project was to develop and manufacture the initial system design. Currently this is being tested on land, and Meteksan expects to hand it over to the navy this year. In the second phase of the project, the system will be trialled on board a warship, with physical installation and integration into the existing combat management system and EW suite due by 2023. The Nazar does not require its own operator console.
When a threat is detected by an air defence radar, Nazar will scan the sector from which the intruder is approaching, reacquire the target and dazzle or jam the optics using one of five different lasers mounted on the turret. One operating mode of the system allows it to track and detect other optical devices such as a submarine periscope. This capability will enhance the situational awareness of the warship.
The power requirement for Nazar is less than 10kW, and for tests on land the system has its own generator. On board ship, the system will draw on the vessel's own power supply.
Separately, Meteksan is working on developing a lighter and smaller version of Nazar. This will be suitable for installation on smaller platforms such as fast attack craft.
