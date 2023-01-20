Exail participates in US Navy’s Digital Horizon exercise
Exail, with its Drix USV, took part in the USN’s Digital Horizon uncrewed systems and artificial intelligence exercise in Bahrain.
Drix, alongside 14 other USVs and UAVs, was selected to participate in the three-week 5th Fleet exercise held in December last year.
The 5th Fleet and Task Force 59 are accelerating the integration of USVs and AI into the force to better conduct maritime domain awareness (MDA) missions.
Related Articles
US Navy prevents Iranian attempt to capture Saildrone Explorer USV
Researchers examine new USV design methods
Australia names future XLAUV as the Ghost Shark
By the end of this summer, the 5th plans to field a force of 100 USVs, some of which will be drawn from partner services.
In support of Digital Horizon, Drix was part of a staged MDA mission. USVs and UAVs were required to communicate using a common OPS system and complement each other’s capabilities.
Guillaume Eudeline, Exail’s naval autonomy market director, said: ‘For the first time Drix integrated [into] a multiple unmanned collaborative military organisation, alongside some of the industry’s best.
‘It was a real success and we are proud to have collaborated in this group effort, which showed what unmanned technologies can bring to MDA.’
Exail said Drix showed high reliability, accomplishing a data-gathering mission and confirming the capability to integrate third-party radar and camera systems.
The company also prove the ability of Dric to communicate over a range of networks, including 4G and Wifi.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
TB2 UAV conquers another export market with Kuwaiti order
Turkish developer Baykar's best-selling TB2 has chalked up a 28th export customer, with more in the pipeline according to the company.
-
IAI lifts the lid on new loitering munition
IAI is under contract with the US DoD to develop the hand-launched weapon.
-
XTEND signs $20 million UAV deal with Israel
The Israeli manufacturer will supply a multi-drone operating system for the country's Ministry of Defense.
-
Pentagon to focus on acquisition and development of UAV and missile capabilities
Information and communication systems for ground troops are also likely to receive the DoD's attention in the coming years.
-
Gulf task force tests AI and uncrewed vessels
USVs linked up with a destroyer and the International Maritime Security Construct in an early January exercise.
-
General Atomics flies UAS missions with AI pilots
A GA-ASI-owned Avenger UAS was paired with a digital twin aircraft to conduct live, virtual, and constructive combat missions autonomously.