Exail participates in US Navy’s Digital Horizon exercise

Exail, with its Drix USV, took part in the USN’s Digital Horizon uncrewed systems and artificial intelligence exercise in Bahrain.

Drix, alongside 14 other USVs and UAVs, was selected to participate in the three-week 5th Fleet exercise held in December last year.

The 5th Fleet and Task Force 59 are accelerating the integration of USVs and AI into the force to better conduct maritime domain awareness (MDA) missions.

By the end of this summer, the 5th plans to field a force of 100 USVs, some of which will be drawn from partner services.

In support of Digital Horizon, Drix was part of a staged MDA mission. USVs and UAVs were required to communicate using a common OPS system and complement each other’s capabilities.

Guillaume Eudeline, Exail’s naval autonomy market director, said: ‘For the first time Drix integrated [into] a multiple unmanned collaborative military organisation, alongside some of the industry’s best.

‘It was a real success and we are proud to have collaborated in this group effort, which showed what unmanned technologies can bring to MDA.’

Exail said Drix showed high reliability, accomplishing a data-gathering mission and confirming the capability to integrate third-party radar and camera systems.

The company also prove the ability of Dric to communicate over a range of networks, including 4G and Wifi.