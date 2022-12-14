Australia names future XLAUV as the Ghost Shark
Australia has named its future extra-large autonomous underwater vehicle (XLAUV), being developed by Anduril Industries, as the Ghost Shark.
A naming ceremony took place in Sydney Harbour, according to a statement by Anduril on 12 December.
The name for the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN) future craft is also a nod to the MQ-28A Ghost Bat, an autonomous loyal wingman developed for the RAAF by Boeing Defence Australia.
On the same occasion, Anduril welcomed the arrival of a 2.8t and 5.8m-long Dive-LD AUV from the US, which will be utilised as a testbed for the development of the RAN’s
