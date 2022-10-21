Exail enlists Australian firm for MCM technology inputs

ECA Group, under the recently renamed banner of Exail, has signed an MoU with the Australian company Mission Systems to pursue a technological partnership in the field of mine countermeasures (MCM), it was announced on 19 October.

This tie-up relates to Australia, for Exail is one of three contenders in the hunt for a new Royal Australian Navy (RAN) MCM and military survey capability known as Project Sea 1905 Phase 1.

The RAN is seeking a vertically integrated toolbox for MCM and military survey that is autonomous and non-developmental. Teamings of ECA Group/Exail; Saab Australia, Leidos Australia, SeeByte and Sonartech Atlas;