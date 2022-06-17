Eurosatory 2022: Aeronautics unveils VTOL Orbiter 4 and new Trojan system

Israeli UAS developer Aeronautics used the Eurosatory 2022 exhibition in Paris on 13-17 June to showcase its new Trojan multi-mission hover aircraft and a VTOL capability for the Orbiter 4 system.

Speaking to Shephard, Aeronautics CMO and sales VP Matan Perry said that the development of the new Trojan UAS was based on hours of interviews with end-users to create a new capability.

The hover-capable system can carry a payload of up to 12kg and offers a flight endurance of 2.5h.

Perry said the system could land and recharge its batteries using solar power to prolong deployments.

Unlike the Orbiter 4, which features a petrol engine, Aeronautics decided to make the Trojan fully electric to maintain covert capabilities.

While only recently unveiled, Aeronautics already has customers for its new Trojan system although Perry did not disclose their identities.

In addition to Trojan, Aeronautics also exhibited a kit for the Orbiter 4 that adds VTOL capabilities to the UAS.

Perry said it only takes minutes to fit the VTOL attachments onto the Orbiter 4, giving operators the flexibility to launch and land the aircraft on the spot.

Fitting the Orbiter 4 with the VTOL kit reduces the endurance of the system; on the other hand, it negates the need to launch the platform with a launcher and land it with a parachute.

Aeronautics describes the Orbiter 4 as offering 'higher capabilities' than other tactical platforms.