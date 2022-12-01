Vrgineers showcases Apache and F-35 classroom trainer at I/ITSEC 2022

Vrgineers and DigiFlight jointly presented a concept of for an Advanced Mixed Reality Apache Trainer (AMRAT) and other variants of its Classroom Trainer 2.0 at I/ITSEC 2022 in Orlando.

The AMRAT is built on a proprietary portable platform designed by Vrgineers, which was originally created for the USAF.

The trainer includes two separate but interconnected crew stations, (pilot and co-pilot/gunner), with replicated switches, panels, flight instruments and displays connected to a processor and integrated VR image generator.

Currently, it is supported by immersive flight simulator software vendor ED Mission Systems.

Other available variants of the system include the UH-60 Black Hawk, F-15 Eagle, F-16C Block 50 and 70, F/A-18 and the F-35.

Marek Polcak, Vrgineers CEO, called the F-35 version an ‘unofficial, unclassified F-35-like training simulator’ that can support an unlimited number of connected pilots in a virtual environment where they can develop and practice standard procedures and communication between units.

Polcak told Shephard the Vrgineers solution can offer training opportunities for customers who sign contracts for the F-35 with Lockheed Martin but have to wait until the aircraft and the official Full Mission Simulators arrive.

The Classroom Trainer is built of five modules: a core, left panel, right panel, central panel and instructor/operator station.

The core module includes an adjustable pilot seat with built-in electric motor, rudder pedals, certified simulation computer, Vrgineers’ XTAL VR/XR headset and other elements.

The left, right and centre modules are exchangeable instrumental panels. They are easy to install and portable in a heavy-duty transportation box.

The IOS module consists of an external display with accessories for instructors to plan, modify and oversee the training in real time.

The training systems are interconnectable and support all major software enterprises, including VBS4 and Unreal Engine, Polcak said.

South Africa-based flying training provider Starlite Aviation Academy has bought four Vrgineers rotary-wing and two fixed-wing mission simulator versions of the previous iteration of the classroom trainers.

The USAF has also purchased a number of these devices for F-15, F-16 and F-35 pilot training. Vrgineers said the systems can be modified to support simpler rotary- and fixed-wing platforms, as was done for Starlite.

