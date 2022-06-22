To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Vrgineers draws on pilot experience to develop mixed reality headset

Vrgineers draws on pilot experience to develop mixed reality headset

22nd June 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The new device has a proprietary eye-tracking system with a one-dot calibration. (Photo: Vrgineers)

The new Vrgineers VR/MR pilot training headset has a proprietary eye-tracking system for behavioural analysis and was designed for enhanced pilot training.

Vrgineers used the CES show in Las Vegas to unveil the latest XTAL 3 VR and MR headset for military pilot training. The company has developed the latest XTAL model in cooperation with a team of USAF and USN pilots to ‘pave the way for the next generation of MR pilot trainers’.

XTAL is the company’s high-resolution VR HMD that provides the user with a 180° field of view using two 4K resolution displays. Vrgineers says that with the incorporated MR technology, the headset allows haptic feedback; pilots can see their hands and interact with instrument panels.

The XTAL 3 allows

