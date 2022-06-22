Vrgineers draws on pilot experience to develop mixed reality headset
Vrgineers used the CES show in Las Vegas to unveil the latest XTAL 3 VR and MR headset for military pilot training. The company has developed the latest XTAL model in cooperation with a team of USAF and USN pilots to ‘pave the way for the next generation of MR pilot trainers’.
XTAL is the company’s high-resolution VR HMD that provides the user with a 180° field of view using two 4K resolution displays. Vrgineers says that with the incorporated MR technology, the headset allows haptic feedback; pilots can see their hands and interact with instrument panels.
The XTAL 3 allows
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
Last Red Hawk test aircraft handed over as Saab shifts manufacturing to US
The last T-7A Red Hawk development jet received its aft section from Sweden and was joined with the forward fuselage. All future subassembly production work will now take place at Saab’s new facility in Indiana.
-
Danish T-17 to receive digital instruments upgrade
The prototype T-17 was equipped with modern digital equipment with the purpose to future-proof the Danish Air Force’s current fleet.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Cubic could fill British Army artillery training gap with Blue Shell
The L-118 light gun simulator allows for a full representation of the real system. In conjunction with new Blue Shell training rounds, it could enhance combined arms training for the British Army.
-
HTX to upgrade USAF B-52 maintenance training
A new immersive learning environment called EMPACT will address the lack of available B-52s and supporting equipment and can help speed up the training of maintenance crews.
-
Newton changes physics of EW simulation
The new physics-based simulator allows users to test and validate training techniques, platforms and countermeasures in a high-fidelity virtual environment.
-
Indian indigenous basic trainer passes certification milestone
It took six years since its maiden flight for the HTT-40 to obtain airworthiness certification.