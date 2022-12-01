View all I/ITSEC 2022 News

  • I/ITSEC 2022: Lockheed Martin explores small footprint F-35 sim

I/ITSEC 2022: Lockheed Martin explores small footprint F-35 sim

1st December 2022 - 15:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Orlando, Florida

F-35 Mission Rehearsal Training (MRT) provides approximately 70% fidelity. (Photo: UK MoD Crown Copyright)

Lockheed Martin is focusing on the F-35 fighter jet user community’s requirements that point towards a need for more affordable, small-footprint training solutions.

Lockheed Martin has used I/ITSEC 2022 in Orlando, Florida, to showcase its F-35 Mission Rehearsal Training (MRT) solution to reduce the footprint necessary to train pilots while maintaining fidelity of training.

MRT equipment connects to existing sets of the F-35 Full Mission Simulator (FMS) and is also outfitted with aircraft operational software, providing training capability, flexibility and additional capacity needed by customers.

The MRT uses Varjo’s XR-3 head-mounted display (HMD) system, reducing the need for a dome.

Lockheed Martin told Shephard at the show that although the company is not planning to replace FMS with MRT, it can provide an affordable deployable training solution for F-35 users across the globe. 

The MRT provides approximately 70% of fidelity and can also work in concert with the FMS.

Lockheed Martin F-35 training systems expert Erik Etz said: ‘This is currently a prototype, not fielded anywhere other than our labs, but we do see a future where a headset coupled up with other instantiations of pilot training can play a role in providing that [training] capability.’

The company is focusing on the user community’s requirements and used I/ITSEC as a platform to get feedback from users on the MRT.

Lockheed Martin/Sikrosky also showcased its Raider X2 simulator in Orlando. Raider X is the company's bid for the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme, part of the US Army’s Future Vertical Lift (FVL) effort to revolutionise its aircraft fleet.

