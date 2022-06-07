Vrgineers donates VR Pilot trainer to Ukraine

Vrgineers has donated one of their Reconfigurable Portable Trainers, a VR pilot trainer, to the Ukrainian Airforce in order to help with securing airspace by training tactics and mission rehearsals.

Vrgineers trainer simulators are developed in close cooperation with the USAF and USN as part of the Small Business Innovation Research programme to accelerate pilot training and increase preparedness.

The trainers can be deployed anyway and be interconnected with other trainers for group training or full training. Simulators are already integrated with image generators such as Perpar3D, X-Plane, VBS 4 or MCS.

Different simulators include varying levels of cockpit replicas, the Portable Trainer comes with a throttle, stick, rudder, and adjustable seat that provides vibration force.

Interestingly, the company emphasised their portable trainer’s utility in transitioning from eastern platforms to modern, western platforms in the announcement.

The debate continues over whether NATO countries should provide western fighter jets, such as the F-16, to Ukraine. However, should this attitude change, the nation will require the infrastructure to train its pilots on the new platforms.