Vietnam receives first batch of Yak-130s

USMC invests in the future of training
A brand new Marine Corps Wargaming and Analysis Center (MCWAC) at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia should enhance training and support future planning.
The Vietnam People’s Air Force (VPAF) has received a first batch of six Yak-130 advanced jet trainers from Russia.
Vietnamese media claimed that the first aircraft arrived at Phu Cat Air Base in Binh Dinh Province on 13 November. Photos showed that the Yak-130s have a similar camouflage scheme to Su-30MK2s already in VPAF service.
Vietnam reportedly ordered a dozen Yak-130s for approximately $350 million in 2019, the price tag including weapons, training and after-sales support.
Dmitry Shugaev, the head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, earlier noted that deliveries of the aircraft would be completed this year. …
Elbit UK continues to grow its UK defence programme portfolio with the award of the ICAVS(D) programme, a pathfinder for CTTP.
UKMFTS will supplement current GECO mission planning devices used on the T-6 Harvard with devices on other fixed-wing and rotary-wing fleets.
With the demise of ASDOT nearly three years ago, the UK MoD is looking to fill some live air training gaps with its Operational Readiness Training Aerial Support Service requirement. Is the winner already home and hosed?
The USN has published its vision for future aviation training that covers the gamut of live, virtual and constructive training — but achieving its goal will present a massive challenge.
New ocean simulation software from Sundog Software highlights the move towards games engines for maritime simulation.