Vietnam receives first batch of Yak-130s

The Vietnam People’s Air Force (VPAF) has received a first batch of six Yak-130 advanced jet trainers from Russia.

Vietnamese media claimed that the first aircraft arrived at Phu Cat Air Base in Binh Dinh Province on 13 November. Photos showed that the Yak-130s have a similar camouflage scheme to Su-30MK2s already in VPAF service.

Vietnam reportedly ordered a dozen Yak-130s for approximately $350 million in 2019, the price tag including weapons, training and after-sales support.

Dmitry Shugaev, the head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, earlier noted that deliveries of the aircraft would be completed this year. …