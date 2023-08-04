US Navy upgrades its red air aggressor F-16 Vipers
The US DoD has awarded Amentum a $818 million contract to sustain and modernise the US Navy’s (USN) adversary F-16 Viper jets.
Amentum will manage all aspects of the Viper Maintenance Group Aircraft Maintenance and Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) contract by providing technical, sustainment and logistics solutions for the Navy F-16 aircraft based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, Nevada.
Under the awarded contract, Amentum will maintain F-16/A/B/C/D jets and provide full system maintenance and supply chain support to ensure seamless flight operations.
The Fallon Station is home to the Fleet Composite Squadron (VFC) 13 ‘Fighting Saints’, a squadron that specialises
-
Core collective training challenges – a British Army view
The fundamental reason for an army’s existence is to be able to fight and win against its country’s enemies, in whatever form these are manifested.
-
Smaller nations under threat – finding the right training focus
It is inevitable that a country’s military training policy will be driven by its situation in the world, and also by its society.
-
Self-help or off-the-shelf – when does developing your own simulator make sense?
Buy simulators commercially or build your own? That is the dilemma facing some countries when it comes to expanding their training capability.
-
Canada selects SkyAlyne for multi-billion-dollar Future Aircrew Training
The multi-billion-dollar Future Aircrew Training contract is set to span over two decades, making it one of the most significant service agreements ever awarded by Canada.
-
Battle of the primes: Race to secure British Army's $1 billion collective training programme intensifies
With the release of requirement date approaching in the high-stake competition, leading consortia vie for the opportunity to transform the British Army's training capabilities with the prestigious $1 billion Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP).
-
US Air Force's largest exercise bolsters combat readiness and joint force integration
Amidst a complex threat environment, this year's Red Flag exercise prioritises joint force operations, agility and aerial refuelling capabilities while preparing for nation-state and non-state actor threats.