US Navy upgrades its red air aggressor F-16 Vipers

The US DoD has awarded Amentum a $818 million contract to sustain and modernise the US Navy’s (USN) adversary F-16 Viper jets.

Amentum will manage all aspects of the Viper Maintenance Group Aircraft Maintenance and Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) contract by providing technical, sustainment and logistics solutions for the Navy F-16 aircraft based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, Nevada.

Under the awarded contract, Amentum will maintain F-16/A/B/C/D jets and provide full system maintenance and supply chain support to ensure seamless flight operations.

The Fallon Station is home to the Fleet Composite Squadron (VFC) 13 ‘Fighting Saints’, a squadron that specialises