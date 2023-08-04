To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Navy upgrades its red air aggressor F-16 Vipers

4th August 2023 - 16:19 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The USN does not operate the F-16 but it uses surplus USAF Vipers for red air training. (Photo: US DoD)

Amentum will maintain US Navy adversary F-16 aircraft and provide full system maintenance and supply chain support to ensure seamless flight operations in all naval bases.

The US DoD has awarded Amentum a $818 million contract to sustain and modernise the US Navy’s (USN) adversary F-16 Viper jets.

Amentum will manage all aspects of the Viper Maintenance Group Aircraft Maintenance and Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) contract by providing technical, sustainment and logistics solutions for the Navy F-16 aircraft based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, Nevada.

Under the awarded contract, Amentum will maintain F-16/A/B/C/D jets and provide full system maintenance and supply chain support to ensure seamless flight operations.

The Fallon Station is home to the Fleet Composite Squadron (VFC) 13 ‘Fighting Saints’, a squadron that specialises

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us