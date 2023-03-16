Why the F-16 fighter jet remains a force to be reckoned with

First and foremost, the list of countries that would like to get their hands on the jet constantly grows. This includes Ukraine, as the invaded Eastern European country is seeking Western fast jets.

The seemingly impossible US-Turkish deal involving 40 F-16 Block 70/72 fighters and nearly 80 modernisation equipment also serves as a regular reminder about the desirability of the jet.

The F-16 is so popular that Lockheed Martin is currently wrestling with a backlog of 128 fighters which is set to increase to 148 soon as new deals are finalised.

Related Articles

Turkish-US F-16 deal remains in deadlock

F-16 fighter jet backlog will increase before production rate can improve

CAE to build F-16 Block 70 sims for Taiwan

Title F-16V Block 70/72 F-16C/D Block 50/52/52+ F-16E/F Block 60 Categories Fixed-wing aircraft Fixed-wing aircraft Fixed-wing aircraft Subcategories Fighter - multirole Fighter - multirole Fighter - multirole Suppliers Lockheed Martin Lockheed Martin, Turkish Aerospace Lockheed Martin Region NORTH AMERICA NORTH AMERICA, MIDDLE EAST NORTH AMERICA Manufacturer Country USA USA, TURKEY USA Total Ordered 140 775 80 Total Delivered U 775 80 Unit Cost (US$) 63000000.00 34000000.00 U First Delivery Date 2021 1991 2004 Out Of Service Date U 2031 2036 Status In production In production In production Entry URL https://plus.shephardmedia.com... https://plus.shephardmedia.com... https://plus.shephardmedia.com... Length 1 (overall) 15.03m 15m 15m Width 1 (overall) 9.45m 9.45m 31m Height 1 (overall) 5.09m 5.13m 5.09m Weight 1 (overall) 21.77t 17.88t 21.77t Speed 1 (maximum) 1,303.46kt 1,303.46kt 1,303.46kt No. of engines 1 1 1 Range 1 (overall travel) U 3,222.48km 3,200km Effective Altitude U 50,524.93ft 50,000ft Service life U 12,000 8,000

The different F-16 variants compared. ✅ This data has been verified by the same team that brings you Defence Insight. Want to learn more?

The F-16 Block 70/72

The F-16 Block 70/72, also referred to as the F-16V, is the latest and most sought-after version of the fighter – although Ukraine would receive an older version if the transfer of NATO fighter jets were to be approved. It is a fourth-generation multirole aircraft, targeted primarily at export customers.

The Block 70/72 features: advanced avionics; an APG-83 AESA radar; a modernised cockpit; conformal fuel tanks; an Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System; a centre pedestal display providing tactical imagery to pilots on a high-resolution 6x8in screen; and an extended structural service life of 12,000h.

Lockheed Martin developed the F-16V as an advanced fighter alternative that could leverage its existing production infrastructure and global support network. According to the manufacturer, structural and capability upgrades ensure that the F-16 can fly and fight up to 2070 and beyond, which is 50% longer than the previous production of F-16 aircraft.

Although the company has experienced difficulties with the production of the aircraft in recent years, Lockheed Martin recently said the build rate will increase significantly throughout 2023.

‘We continue to take proactive measures in partnership with the US government, our suppliers, and our international partners to maximise production efficiency, including adding tooling and other resources to meet current programme needs and future opportunities for new-production F-16s,’ Lockheed Martin VP of F-16 programmes and Greenville site lead Danya Trent told Shephard in January 2023.

Customers of the fourth-generation jet include Bahrain, Bulgaria, Greece, Jordan, South Korea, Slovakia and Taiwan, with some still awaiting final approval of their F-16 deal.

Additionally, the Indonesian Air Force announced plans to procure two squadrons through its 2020-24 strategic plan in 2019. A Foreign Military Sale (FMS) case was expected to be approved in January 2020 with a contract award by the end of the year.

However, Indonesia later opted for the Dassault Rafale as replacement of its Hawk fleet in service.

The Philippines is also considering the procurement of the F-16V under its $1.1 billion multirole fighter procurement programme.

In September 2021, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced that it has resumed the production of F-16 wings for Lockheed Martin, using the assembly line established in the 1980s, following increased worldwide demand for the F-16 Block 70/72.

IAI will produce wings that will be shipped to the F-16 final assembly line in Greenville, South Carolina, USA.

Liked this background story? For similar in-depth information visit our Defence Insight Dashboard.