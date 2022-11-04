US awards helicopter training contracts for domestic and international programmes

Sikorsky has been awarded a $21,350,000 contract modification exercising an option to procure an additional CH5-3K containerised flight training device plus technical data based on Low-Rate Initial Production Lot 4 configuration in support of the USMC's CH-53K Phase II training system efforts. Work is expected to be completed by February 2025. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division in Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Meanwhile, Bell was awarded a $15,237,000 contract modification adding scope for courseware/curriculum development, electronic classrooms and in-country pilot, crew and maintainer training for the UH-1Y and AH-1Z aircraft ordered by the Czech Republic via the FMS mechanism. Sixty-six percent of the work will be performed in-country and is expected to be completed by November 2024.

Shephard Defence Insight reports that the USN aims to fund 95 CH-53K helicopters out of a total USMC requirement of 200 aircraft by FY2025, with a decision on full-rate production due in 2023.

The Czech Republic will acquire eight UH-1Y utility helicopters plus four AH-1Z attack helicopters.