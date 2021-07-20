Bell restarts Venom production to meet Czech order

The first UH-1Y helicopter destined for the Czech Republic. (Photo: Bell Textron)

Commonality of parts with the AH-1Z has allowed Bell to maintain important component supply chains for UH-1Y manufacturing.

Bell Textron announced on 19 July that it has resumed UH-1Y Venom helicopter production to fulfil an FMS contract to produce and deliver eight UH-1Ys and four AH-1Z Viper helicopters for the Czech Republic.

Subcontractor Crestview Aerospace completed manufacturing the first of eight UH-1Y cabins at its Florida facility. The aircraft will complete final assembly at the Bell facility in Amarillo, Texas.

The company delivered the final UH-1Y for the USMC programme of record in April 2018, but it continued producing and delivering the AH-1Z under a production contract for 349 H-1 aircraft (160 Venoms and 189 Vipers).

The UH-1Y shares 85% commonality of parts with the AH-1Z, including the same engines, integrated mission system and four-bladed rotor. This commonality has enabled critical component supply chains to remain active during AH-1Z production for the USMC, Bell noted.

Bell anticipates USMC production of the AH-1Z until early 2022, followed by continued production for foreign military customers, including Bahrain, which ordered 12 helicopters. According to Shephard Defence Insight, these Vipers will supplement a fleet of Royal Bahrain Air Force AH-1 Cobras (AH-1Es, AH-1Fs and TAH-1P trainer helicopters).