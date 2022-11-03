Jordan boosts helicopter training with Bell 505

Bell has signed an agreement for the sale of ten Model 505 helicopters to the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) during the SOFEX exhibition in Aqaba, Jordan.

The contract also includes flight training devices and computer-based training to support basic and advanced pilot training at the RJAF's King Hussein Air College in Mafraq.

'We look forward to adding the Bell 505 aircraft to our fleet and providing our pilots with one of the best possible aircraft for their training. The addition of ten new aircraft will enable us to further expand our operations in the country, in turn increasing the capabilities of the Royal Jordanian Air Force,” said Brig Gen Mohammad F Hiyasat, Commander, RJAF.

The Bell 505 first flew in 2014, and has mainly been built for the civilian market. In recent years, however, it has chalked up a number of military sales, with orders from Indonesia (two), Jamaica, (six), Japan (two) and Montenegro (two) and South Korea (50) since 2020. Shephard Defence Insight estimates the unit cost of the aircraft at $1,000,000.