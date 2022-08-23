US to receive more CH-53K simulators

The USN will increase its Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion heavy lift helicopter training volume as Lockheed Martin is set to deliver an additional Containerised Flight Training Device (CFTD) with options for three more.

The 17 August announcement follows a successful delivery of the first training device to the MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, in 2020.

‘Marine pilots have smoothly transitioned from the training device to the actual CH-53K’s fly-by-wire cockpit and completed missions in the fleet environment – such as air-to-air refuelling,’ Lockheed Martin VP of training and simulation solutions Flash Kinloch noted in a statement.

‘Training