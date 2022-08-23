To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US to receive more CH-53K simulators

23rd August 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The CH-53K King Stallion is the USMC's new-build heavy-lift replacement for the CH-53E. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The new Sikorsky CH-53K Containerised Flight Training Device will increase training volume and allow marines to practice flights, maintenance and sustainment scenarios.

The USN will increase its Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion heavy lift helicopter training volume as Lockheed Martin is set to deliver an additional Containerised Flight Training Device (CFTD) with options for three more.

The 17 August announcement follows a successful delivery of the first training device to the MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, in 2020.

‘Marine pilots have smoothly transitioned from the training device to the actual CH-53K’s fly-by-wire cockpit and completed missions in the fleet environment – such as air-to-air refuelling,’ Lockheed Martin VP of training and simulation solutions Flash Kinloch noted in a statement.

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media.

