Demand for MH-60R helicopter 'never higher', Lockheed Martin says

Demand for the MH-60R helicopter has never been higher; a Lockheed Martin executive told reporters during the Euronaval event in Paris.

The company has seen interest in the aircraft from Norway, Sweden and Spain and is continuing work to deliver helicopters to India, Greece, and South Korea.

In June, the Norwegian government axed its NH90 helicopter contract, saying the aircraft failed to meet operational requirements. At the time, Norway said it would seek 'full restitution of all funds and assets' exchanged between it and NH90 maker NHIndustries.

In July, Swedish Air Force chief Maj Gen Carl-Johan Edstrom also aired