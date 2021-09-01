To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army highlights major low-cost drone threat

1st September 2021 - 15:06 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

One of the drones used on the recent WAREX involving 6,000 US troops. (Photo: DVIDS)

The US Army is teaching soldiers how to deal with low-cost drones on the battlefield.

Recognising the threat posed by inexpensive UAVs, the US Army has just completed a major anti-drone exercise at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin that involved 6,000 troops.

The challenge facing military forces around the world was summed up by LTC Tim Paterson, a drone and EW planning officer with the Army Reserve’s 86th Training Division at Fort McCoy when he said that from the US Army’s perspective, the drone ‘is the largest, fastest growing, most dangerous emerging threat [on] the battlefield’.

The exercise focused on countering cheap COTS drones that can be easily bought and modified. Paterson noted ...

