US Army highlights major low-cost drone threat

German Navy to welcome back training ship
Overhaul of the training vessel Gorch Fock experienced delays and spiralling costs – but completion is on the horizon.
Recognising the threat posed by inexpensive UAVs, the US Army has just completed a major anti-drone exercise at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin that involved 6,000 troops.
The challenge facing military forces around the world was summed up by LTC Tim Paterson, a drone and EW planning officer with the Army Reserve’s 86th Training Division at Fort McCoy when he said that from the US Army’s perspective, the drone ‘is the largest, fastest growing, most dangerous emerging threat [on] the battlefield’.
The exercise focused on countering cheap COTS drones that can be easily bought and modified. Paterson noted ...
CAE adds another name to its portfolio of investments, having already ramped up its assets with the acquisition last spring of the L3 Harris military training business.
General Dynamics Mission Systems and Serious Simulations have been working together to plug training gaps in the US Army's MILES TESS as part of STE LTS.
Leonardo increases training tempo as RNoAF AW101s gradually replace SAR Sea Kings.
The RAAF, alongside industry partner CAE Australia, is to upgrade its Hawk Mk127 training devices with eye tracking systems to improve training.
F-15C and F-15E Mission Training Centers will be updated by Boeing under latest contract modification.