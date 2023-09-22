US assists Philippine Air Force ISR training

The bilateral training focused on joint planning processes, ISR fundamentals and best practice for ISR support to operations.

The instructors trained 28 members of the Philippine Air Force’s 300th Air Intelligence and Security Wing and 5th Fighter Wing. The 705th Training Squadron and the 505th Combat Training Squadron, located at Hurlburt Field and Pacific Air Forces Intelligence Operations Division assisted the 505th.

‘This training has offered exceptional chances to engage and build connections with fellow instructors and intelligence professionals who share our interests,’ said Philippine Air Force Brig Gen Torres, 300th Air Intelligence and Security Wing commander.

Related Articles

Philippines approves light transport aircraft buy

US and Philippines show off strength and bilateral ties in joint exercise

‘In our swiftly evolving world, adaptability is paramount. Training fosters our capacity to remain versatile and receptive to fresh concepts, technologies, and methodologies.

‘Through the enriching five days of training, we’ve established a robust network that fosters collaborations and invaluable partnerships, benefiting both the 300th AISW and the Philippine Air Force.’

The 505th TRS is responsible for preparing graduates to operate the Air Operations Center Weapon System, graduating more than 1,600 joint and coalition personnel annually.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) also received a brand-new Cessna-208B (C-208B) Grand Caravan EX ISR aircraft just three days ago. The platform will boost the AFP’s capability to protect Philippine territory and sovereign rights.