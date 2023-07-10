US and Philippines show off strength and bilateral ties in joint exercise

With a primary focus on expeditionary operations, the exercise will bring together approximately 225 service members from the US and the Philippines.

Taking place at Clark Air Base, Mactan Air Base, and other fields in the Philippines, the exercise aims to enhance interoperability between the two countries through fighter training and the exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP).

Cope Thunder, first held in 1976, was originally held in the Philippines but was later relocated to Eielson AFB in 1992, eventually being renamed Red Flag Alaska.

This year's event marks the return of Cope Thunder to the Philippines after three decades.

Various aircraft, including C-130 Hercules, A-10 Warthogs and F-22 Raptors, sourced from multiple participating units, will be deployed during the exercise.

The ultimate objective of this exercise is to strengthen the military bonds and shared interests between the two nations.

By working together, providing well-trained and equipped troops, and demonstrating a commitment to regional stability, both countries aim to deter potential aggressors and promote a sense of security.