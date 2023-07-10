To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US and Philippines show off strength and bilateral ties in joint exercise

10th July 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Aircraft deployed during exercise Cope Warrior include C-130 Hercules, A-10 Warthogs and F-22 Raptors. (Photo: US DoD)

Cope Thunder 23-2, a joint exercise led by Pacific Air Forces, is scheduled to take place between 2 and 21 July.

With a primary focus on expeditionary operations, the exercise will bring together approximately 225 service members from the US and the Philippines.

Taking place at Clark Air Base, Mactan Air Base, and other fields in the Philippines, the exercise aims to enhance interoperability between the two countries through fighter training and the exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP).

Cope Thunder, first held in 1976, was originally held in the Philippines but was later relocated to Eielson AFB in 1992, eventually being renamed Red Flag Alaska.

This year's event marks the return of Cope Thunder to the Philippines after three decades.

Various aircraft, including C-130 Hercules, A-10 Warthogs and F-22 Raptors, sourced from multiple participating units, will be deployed during the exercise.

The ultimate objective of this exercise is to strengthen the military bonds and shared interests between the two nations.

By working together, providing well-trained and equipped troops, and demonstrating a commitment to regional stability, both countries aim to deter potential aggressors and promote a sense of security.

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

