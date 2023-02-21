Philippines approves light transport aircraft buy

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is eyeing new NC-212i light transport aircraft from PT Dirgintara Indonesia (PTDI), with Manila recently releasing an initial sum of money for the acquisition.

On 17 February, the Department of Budget and Management released PHP624 million ($11.4 million), which represents 15% of the total programme budget of PHP4.16 billion. The Philippines has been negotiating this government-to-government deal for the past four years, and this release of funds indicates that a contract award is imminent.

The PAF is seeking six NC-212i units under the Additional Light Lift Aircraft programme. The force already has two such aircraft