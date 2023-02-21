To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Philippines approves light transport aircraft buy

21st February 2023 - 01:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Philippine Air Force is seeking six additional NC-212i light aircraft from PTDI in Indonesia. (Photo: Wikimedia Common/John Andrei Policarpio)

Manila is inching closer to signing up for six light twin-turboprop transport aircraft from Indonesia's primary aerospace company.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is eyeing new NC-212i light transport aircraft from PT Dirgintara Indonesia (PTDI), with Manila recently releasing an initial sum of money for the acquisition.

On 17 February, the Department of Budget and Management released PHP624 million ($11.4 million), which represents 15% of the total programme budget of PHP4.16 billion. The Philippines has been negotiating this government-to-government deal for the past four years, and this release of funds indicates that a contract award is imminent.

The PAF is seeking six NC-212i units under the Additional Light Lift Aircraft programme. The force already has two such aircraft

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us