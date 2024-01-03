Ukrainian pilots begin flying F-16 fighters as Norway releases two jets for training

Ukrainian pilots have been receiving comprehensive training through an international coalition effort, progressing from foundational flight skills in the UK to advanced F-16 instruction in Denmark, supported by multiple nations aiming to enhance Kyiv's air defence capabilities.

The UK MoD announced at the end of 2023 that Ukraine's pilots have been actively participating in an advanced training programme in Denmark to operate F-16 Fighting Falcon jets, following basic training in the UK.

Pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force began receiving training from the Royal Air Force (RAF) in August last year as part of the UK’s contribution to the international Air