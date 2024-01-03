To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Norway improves support chain for Ukraine as US sends more weapons

3rd January 2024 - 11:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

US airmen check supplies headed to Ukraine in 2023 and later in the same year the DoD committed more support. (Photo: US Army)

As the Ukraine-Russia war enters its third year, both Norway and the US have continued to commit support with the Nordic country improving ease of supply and the US sending $250 million more in equipment.

The Norwegian Government will directly supply locally made weapons to Ukraine forces in its war against Russia and also directly from its own stocks under a parliamentary decision which came into force on 1 January. It will also provide support through international cooperation and also train Ukrainian personnel.

The new arrangement will see Norwegian companies apply to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and occur in accordance with Norwegian export control regulations and Norway's obligations under international law, including the UN Arms Trade Treaty.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said such ‘support for Ukraine is important for Norwegian and European security.’

