Norway improves support chain for Ukraine as US sends more weapons

US Congress approves FY2024 defence spending bill
The US House of Representatives and Senate agreed to a $841.4 billion funding to cover DoD activities in the current fiscal year.
The Norwegian Government will directly supply locally made weapons to Ukraine forces in its war against Russia and also directly from its own stocks under a parliamentary decision which came into force on 1 January. It will also provide support through international cooperation and also train Ukrainian personnel.
The new arrangement will see Norwegian companies apply to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and occur in accordance with Norwegian export control regulations and Norway's obligations under international law, including the UN Arms Trade Treaty.
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said such ‘support for Ukraine is important for Norwegian and European security.’
A defence cooperation agreement between Sweden and the US will enable the Pentagon to preposition stocks and conduct operations in Swedish territory.
Journey to the Future at World Defense Show 2024 offers an interactive experience showcasing defence tech innovation and emerging trends across five domains.
The chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations alerted that a full year of continuing resolutions would force the Pentagon to freeze 330 new programmes including the B-21 stealth bomber, C3BM developments and shipbuilding projects.
The UK National Audit Office (NAO) has delivered a scathing evaluation of the MoD's Equipment Plan for 2023–33, revealing a nearly £17 billion 'blackhole' in the budget.
India’s Defence Acquisition Council has unveiled a list of equipment needs and has stipulated that 98% of the contract value must be spent domestically. It added that 50% of the indigenous content should be in the form of material, components and software made in India.